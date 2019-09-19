ShareTheBay campaign a success, says metro

But Qaba said the campaign had social media platforms buzzing with images.

“Through this collaboration with the industry, we were able to put together an itinerary that was attractive enough to encourage a group of celebrities to explore our destination and #ShareTheBay with us without having to compensate them,” Qaba said.

“The city’s only request was for them to come here on holiday and experience the city’s tourism experiences and post content while they were here.

“They could have said ‘no’, or asked us for payment as they come with a high price tag, but they didn’t and on that we are grateful,” he said.

He said the campaign, which roped in 12 celebrities, had yielded more than R46m in value.

Qaba said the city did not force people to use Bay tourism’s tag lines.

“We host different types of influencers throughout the year, local and international media, travel bloggers, trade and other influencers, in exactly the same way we hosted these celebrities.

“They provide a sample of what this city offers in order to get their readers/followers to buy into it.

“We allow the writers to write their own content and tell our stories through their eyes and do not force them to write what we want or to use our tag lines,” he said.

The celebrities comprised Linda Moeketsi, Allana Foster, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster, Tumi Mohale, Khanyi Mbau, Tebogo Lerole, Cassper Nyovest and Carpo.

Their itinerary included an art experience with Joff at Werk though Awheness Travel, enjoying a rum-tasting courtesy of Rhino Rum, a cocktail function at No5 by Mantis, spotting a whale on an ocean safari with Raggy Charters, aerial views of Cape Recife on board a helicopter trip with Heli-pilot and having lunch at Something Good.

The team then went to experience the Big Five at the Addo Elephant National Park and spotting a lion on a game drive at Riverbend Lodge. They also walked with giraffes at the Bellevue Forest Reserve.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism marketing co-ordinator Erenei Louw said the celebrities had created 92 content items on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and generated 554,094 engagements in the form of likes and comments.

“To date, there are currently 39,370 images under the #ShareTheBay hashtag.

“That is 39,370 images representing the best of the Bay through the eyes of locals, domestic visitors, foreign tourists, photographers, influencers, teens, students, young adults, parents, and yes, even grandparents,” Louw said.

He said the images told the stories of people from the Bay, their heritage and architecture as well as the beauty of the natural environment.

Photos shared using the hashtag will be entered into a photographic exhibition at the Donkin Lighthouse.

The exhibition is on display in September.

The category and overall winner will be chosen in partnership with The Herald, which is running a voting campaign on its website.

The winner will be announced on September 27.