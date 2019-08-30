Pitso Mosimane does not want to put his fate in the hands of SA Football Association (Safa) officials again‚ the Mamelodi Sundowns coach has said‚ confirming he is unavailable for the vacant Bafana Bafana job.

There is a Safa Council meeting on Saturday‚ and soon after might start approaching their prospective candidates for the national team job vacated by Stuart Baxter on August 2.

A belief exists that‚ if a solid coach‚ but one limited in many ways as Bafana boss like Baxter could steer the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals‚ beating hosts Egypt‚ then Sundowns’ 2016 Caf Champions League winner Mosimane might even be able to reach the final at Cameroon 2021.

Mosimane was asked‚ given such a temptation of potential Afcon success‚ if Safa should approach him would he be available‚ or at least listen to what the association had to say?

“I have done Bafana. I was there for five years. And I have benefited a lot at Safa‚” Mosimane said.

“I have been on the bench against Portugal‚ Germany‚ Spain. Safa took me to Germany for two months to learn.