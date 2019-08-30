Aveng regrets taking on Mtentu bridge project
Infrastructure and resources group Aveng says it regrets bidding for work on Africa’s highest bridge, for which it may have to pay a steep price.
The infrastructure and resources group is in dispute with the SA National Road Agency (Sanral) relating to work on the R1.7bn Mtentu River bridge project in the Eastern Cape, which at 220m high was meant to be Africa’s highest bridge...
