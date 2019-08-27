The memorial for former Sunday Times journalist and SABC sports analyst David Kekana will be held in Randburg on Wednesday‚ and is open to the public.

The memorial and funeral will be at Rhema Bible Church North‚ Randburg‚ starting at 9am for 9.30am.

Kekana was 47 years old‚ turning 48 in November.

He died following a long-term battle with chronic diabetes on Sunday at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

His former SABC work colleague‚ sports radio host Andile Ncube‚ confirmed that Kekana will be cremated.