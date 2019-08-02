Summerstrand named lifesaving club of the year

Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club was handed the ultimate accolade when it was named Lifesaving South Africa’s (LSA) club of the year.

The announcement was made at the LSA annual awards evening at the weekend.

In addition to the club receiving the prestigious award, longstanding member Anthony Cocks also received a longservice award for his contribution to the club, and to the lifesaving community in general.

Club president Dave Collins said he was extremely proud to have this honour bestowed on the club.

“The club is very proud to have been awarded this accolade for the 2018/2019 season,” he said.

The club last won the award in the late 1980s.

“The award is adjudicated on numerous elements including voluntary duties performed during the year, the number of lifesaving awards won by new members, and awards earned by nipper members (ages nine to 13).”

Other criteria included the club’s success at lifesaving national championships, service to lifesaving by the members, promoting the voluntary lifesaving movement, and upholding the motto of vigilance and service, Collins said.

He said the club was at the top of the pile, having walked away with the overall title at the General Tire Lifesaving National Championships held in the city earlier in 2019.

They accumulated the most points across the nipper, junior, senior and masters divisions in both the surf and freshwater event.

The club’s masters division took the overall title in the surf events.

Established in 1956, the club had been conducting voluntary lifesaving duties at Pollok Beach on weekends and public holidays for more than 60 years, Collins said.

“The club has a membership of 75 active junior and senior members, while we also have 150 active nipper members.

“We strive to increase our membership and offer comprehensive training for our new members to undertake the prescribed exams.

“The Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club continually strives to improve our facilities,” Collins said.