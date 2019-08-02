EDITORIAL | More investment only way to end our woes
Nowhere is the impact of our economic crisis more evident than in today’s report about Nelson Mandela Bay’s overdue debt.
The city’s books reveal that overdue consumer debt grew by R549.9m between June 30 2018 and June 30 2019...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.