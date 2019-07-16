Novak Djokovic will not ease up in quest to be greatest: Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic has already established himself as one of the best ever to play the game but the Serb, who clinched his 16th Grand Slam at Wimbledon on Sunday, will not be satisfied until he is considered the greatest of all time, Boris Becker has said.

World number one Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer to claim a fifth Wimbledon title in the longest singles final in the tournament's 133-year history on Sunday, leaving him four slams behind the Swiss and two adrift of Rafa Nadal.