'We will be like Holy Spirit' - EC police boss on increased police visibility in northern areas

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has vowed to return to Port Elizabeth’s northern areas once a month to check how police are working.

Mabuyane was speaking at Strelitzia Primary School in Bethelsdorp on Tuesday, one of several stops as part of efforts to engage with communities affected by gang violence.

Announcing that 13 police vehicles would be handed over to bolster the fight against gang violence, Mabuyane said they would also be installing cameras that would mean everybody was under “microscopic view”.

“We are declaring war on drugs and we don’t want our kids to engage with drugs. The time has arrived and we are dealing with this matter,” he said.

“We appreciate the work police are doing, but police cannot work alone to stop crime. We need our community to work together with the police.”