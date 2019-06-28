Lars Veldwijk itching to hit Namibian net

The last and only time Bafana met Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations, there were goals aplenty for SA.

That's when Benni McCarthy international career blossomed and he hit a hat-trick against the Brave Warriors as Bafana went on to reach the final before losing to Egypt in Burkina Faso.

But Bafana would be the first to admit that so much has changed for the national team and regrettably, not for the better. In a desperate need for fire-power at the ongoing tournament in Egypt, Bafana could call upon the likes of Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba, but there's also Lars Veldwijk in the picture, who hopes to play a part when they meet Namibia in tonight's Group D clash at Al-Salam Stadium (10pm).

Describing himself as a gentle giant despite his tough-boy looks - with tattoos on his arms, Veldwijk would like to bring in a fear factor to help get the goals if he gets a run.