Netballers eager to lift the gloom

Heading into the Netball World Cup, the Spar Proteas are faced with a rather daunting task to lift the gloom hanging over the SA sports fraternity.

With the likes of Amajita, Banyana and the Proteas (national cricket side) having disappointed by tumbling at the first hurdle at their respective global spectacles, the netballers are eager to bring some joy.

The Norma Plummer-mentored team have set their sight on the World Cup in Liverpool, England next month (July 12-21). Captain Bongiwe Msomi has embraced the burden of being the country's hope.

"It's actually a nice thing to think that we are the hope, but that is not going to put any pressure on us,'' said Msomi at the team's send-off ceremony in Arcadia, Pretoria on Wednesday night.