'We never agreed anything with Pirates‚' says former Chiefs star Pule Ekstein's agent

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein's representatives have revealed that only Cape Town City made inquiries about the player's availability and came close to signing him after his premature departure from Naturena in April.

The player was rumoured to be headed to Orlando Pirates after his unceremonious exit from Chiefs but as Ekstein's agent Palesa Mkhize told TimesLIVE on Tuesday‚ nothing concrete was ever discussed with the Bucs.

Pirates unveiled several new signings on Monday and those who had hoped to see the nimble-footed midfielder on the list of new arrivals would have been disappointed.

“So far‚ City are the only club that has approached us formally for Pule’s services but nothing has been signed yet‚” Mkhize said.

“He wasn’t there (when Pirates unveiled their new players on Monday) for sure.