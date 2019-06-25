Equal Education calls for Faku to be removed

By Aretha Linden -

Equal Education (EE) is writing to parliament demanding the removal of former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukisa Faku as chair of the national assembly’s portfolio committee on basic education. The education lobby group says the deployment of Faku, who is a convicted fraudster, is an “insult” to pupils and teachers and will make a “mockery” of legislative oversight.

