LFA clubs to receive 5% on player transfer fees
Jason Anderson, COO of Inquku, which is the software provider of a system called Mysafa, said the solidarity payments are intended to compensate clubs for developing talented players who have gone on to play professional football.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.