Gelvandale homeowner chases and catches robber

A homeowner's fight-or-flight reaction led to the successful pursuit and apprehension of one of two robbers who broke into his Gelvandale home on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 20-year-old homeowner and his cousin bravely pursued the two suspects at about 1am after they threatened them in their home in Capricon Street.

"It is alleged that the 20-year-old complainant and his [23-year-old] cousin were asleep when the two suspects entered and threatened them, telling them to lie down or they will shoot them. A cellphone, two jackets and a pair of takkies were taken," Naidu said.

After the suspects fled the scene, the 20-year-old and his cousin raced after them and succeeded in arresting one of the suspects in Voissen Road.

The homeowner managed to recover the cellphone, Naidu said.

She said a 27-year-old suspect had been arrested on charges of house robbery and was expected to appear in court soon.

Naidu said while the second suspect's identity was known, an arrest had yet to be made.