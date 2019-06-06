Sport

Halep blown out of French Open by teenager Anisimova

By REUTERS - 06 June 2019
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the US during their women's singles quarter-final match on day twelve of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 6, 2019.
Image: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Defending champion Simona Halep was knocked out of the French Open 6-2 6-4 by 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in a quarter-final shock on Thursday.

The third seed from Romania had been looking to become the first woman to retain her title at Roland Garros since Belgian Justine Henin won three times in a row from 2005-07.

The unseeded Anisimova, the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam, can become the first teenager to lift the trophy here since Iva Majoli of Croatia prevailed in 1997.

She next faces Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty. “This is honestly more than I could ever have asked for,” the teenager said on court at the finish.

“That was one of the best matches I have ever played.”

