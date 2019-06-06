Cricket SA have no regrets turning down AB de Villiers' approach to play in World Cup

Cricket South Africa selection convenor Linda Zondi said on Thursday they have no regrets in turning down an approach from retired batsman AB de Villiers to make himself available for the Cricket World Cup in England.

South Africa have lost all three of their games at the tournament, largely because of a soft middle-order that has missed the quality of one of the world's premier batsmen.

But Zondi said an approach by de Villiers to come out of international retirement for the World Cup had come 24 hours before South Africa were due to announce their final squad, and was rejected out of hand.

"At no point in the year that he had retired did he make himself available for selection," Zondi said in a CSA statement on Thursday.

"It was no option when I received the news on the day of the squad announcement, our squad was finalised and confirmed.