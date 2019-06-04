Not too much has changed for the South African side competing at the COSAFA Cup in Durban as they head in to Tuesday’s Plate semifinal with Uganda at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

They have dropped out of the main Cup competition for the fourth time in five years‚ but the pre-tournament ambition of developing the squad for the African Under-23 Championship qualifier with Zimbabwe in September remains.

As does the bid by a few of the players to be considered for Stuart Baxter’s main Africa Cup of Nations squad‚ as the senior national team head coach has hinted he will take one or two players from this group to Egypt for the “experience”.

It is hard to know who is in his thinking‚ but players such as midfielder Teboho Mokoena and forward Luther Singh are likely head of the queue.

And once in Egypt‚ who knows what might develop in terms of injuries and suspensions‚ and what opportunities might land in their lap.

David Notoane‚ who is leading the largely Under-23 squad at the COSAFA Cup‚ has backed the quality of Singh‚ but admits that for him and many of the team it is a tough job to force a way into the Afcon squad.