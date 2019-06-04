Banks demand payment from SAA on overdue loan

SAA, whose CEO Vuyani Jarana quit last week, faces a difficult outlook with a call from banks to provide a clear payment date for an overdue R3.5bn bridging loan before they consider new borrowing or roll over existing debt.

New borrowing to fund operations for 2019/2020 financial year — about R4bn — and the rollover of maturing debt by July 31 of about R9.2bn are also urgent.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Banks get tough on fresh loans for SAA

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.