All things are not equal at the Oval‚ where England and South Africa will get the Cricket World Cup going on Thursday.

“I didn’t realise the away dressingroom was so small at the Oval‚” Ottis Gibson said on Tuesday.

“We’re squeezed in there nicely and we’re nice and tight to each other.

"Which is cool because we’ve been a tightknit group for the last 18 months.”

Gibson‚ now South Africa’s head coach‚ has twice served as England’s bowling coach — so he knows what the home side’s dressingroom looks like.

Just as he knows South Africa’s bowlers will take on the most gung-ho batting line-up in the game on Thursday.

“The one thing you do know is that they’re going to be aggressive‚ because that’s the way they’ve played for the last four years‚” Gibson said.

“So you can plan for that.

“They’ll play good shots but they’ll also give you opportunities to get them out. You’ve got to be brave and execute your plan. That’s what it comes down to.”