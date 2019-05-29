It was against the Hurricanes in Napier last year where the Sharks showed that they've got a particular taste for New Zealand flesh.

It was a game they went on to lose at the death but the message had been sent: The Sharks mean business against the New Zealand sides.

That hasn't changed this season as the Durban side again asked uncomfortable questions of their New Zealand counterparts.

They'll have to do it again on Saturday against the Hurricanes‚ who are by some distance the second best New Zealand franchise this season.

They are miles behind the log-leading Crusaders‚ whom the Sharks drew against‚ but are fair game for the Sharks.

Exciting Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am knows the Hurricanes‚ who are coached by former Sharks mentor John Plumtree‚ aren't easy beats.