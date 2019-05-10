Banyana Banyana gear up for USA

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has downplayed the notion that their international friendly away to the USA on Sunday is a platform for new players to contest for World Cup spots.

After this showdown at Levi's Stadium in California (10.30pm SA time), coach Desiree Ellis is expected to announce her final World Cup squad comprising 23 players.

"I do not think the players are viewing this match as a battle for places in the final squad. The focus is on the task at hand. Everyone knows that whoever the coach selects will be the best possible choice to represent our country,'' Van Wyk insisted.

The new faces for the USA clash are keeper Mapaseka Mpuru, defender Charmelle Wiltshire and midfielder Nomvula Kgoale.