Caster Semenya told she can compete with men and Mzansi is helluva angry
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) continues to stir controversy after saying recently that athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD), like Caster Semenya, are welcome to enter men's events. This if those athletes decide not to take medication to lower their testosterone levels.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) recently issued a ruling in support of the IAAF, which will see DSD athletes forced to take medication to compete.
The decision has been called discriminatory, which the CAS acknowledged, but said levelled the playing field.
The latest statement from the IAAF has drawn strong reaction on social media, with many again siding with Semenya.
You are an inspiration @caster800m. I am so proud of you as a fellow South African. We will look back at this ruling realise how regressive it was. Your dignity and grace in response is amazing. Keep going girl!— Wiesner Vos (@WiesnerVos) May 10, 2019
Caster Semenya must Fight all the way— Lovemore T. Makunike (@makunike) May 10, 2019
I believe #CasterSemenya and #SA must continue to fight to expose the charlatans running #IAAF. It is an affront to the Creator to try and alter a created... https://t.co/1yJcGj9Er1
Yes, @caster800m “can enter men’s races” but as I’ve been saying, she already switched to women’s 5,000m at ?? champs. She can win ? there without testosterone restrictions, embarrass @iaaforg and everyone will be happy! https://t.co/Ri6rEHLXn6— Neal Collins (@nealcol) May 10, 2019