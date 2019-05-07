Tennis SA (TSA) on Tuesday announced the SA Spring Open tournament‚ a new addition to the international calendar ultimately aimed at luring more foreign players to local shores.

It will offer $15‚000 men’s and women’s ITF tournaments as well as a wheelchair competition for men‚ women and quads‚ making it unique for a competition outside the Grand Slams.

The inaugural 2019 event will be played at the Ellis Park tennis centre from September 23-29.

It’s taking place the week after the junior Grade A tournament in Cape Town — one of only six on the world circuit — and TSA CEO Richard Glover is hopeful the Spring Open will attract the top youngsters.

“The idea is that we have three‚ four tournaments in South Africa — an international circuit — that will help attract more quality players.

“We’re hoping to make more announcements about bringing more international tennis to South Africa. Watch this space.”

The tournament is sponsored by Vision View Productions‚ a company that will be involved in management of the event as well as the broadcasting of it.

Managing director Mafadi Mpuru said talks were under way with SuperSport with regards to broadcasting the event‚ but added it would be streamed internationally.

“Vision View have a bold long-term plan for the Spring Open and we look forward to seeing this combined tournament go from strength to strength‚” said Glover‚ adding the deal was for three years.

Glover‚ who has been in his role for around two years‚ said TSA had completed phase one of its turnaround strategy‚ aimed at building up the sport at grassroots level.

They had now entered the second phase‚ which involves bringing international tournaments to the country.

The advantages are numerous‚ like allowing SA hopefuls the opportunity to play for ranking points without the expense of travelling abroad‚ and letting them play in front of family and friends.