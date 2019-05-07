PE shop owner dies after being shot in the chest

Shop owner, Anamul Mohammed,36, was shot twice in the chest in a takeaway shop in Commercial Road, Korsten, at about 9.30am on Tuesday.

Mohammed, who was shot by a lone gunman, has died.

The unidentified suspect walked into the shop and asked for a pie.

He then shot Mohammed twice in the chest while running out of the shop.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mohammed later died in hospital.

“The suspect walked into a shop and ordered a pie. The suspect then pulled out a firearm and ran out of the shop.

“The owner, who was at the door, was shot twice in his chest during the incident. The suspect did not take the pie and fled the scene on foot.”

Naidu said that the motive was still unknown.

A case of murder is being investigated.