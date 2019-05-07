Nortje ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup, Morris called up

Proteas and Warriors fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup due to a hand injury.

Nortje fractured his right thumb while training in the nets, and will need six to eight weeks to make a full recovery.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee commented on the unfortunate nature of the injury.

“Anrich sustained a fracture to his right thumb during a net session in Port Elizabeth on Monday. He immediately consulted a hand surgeon and underwent surgery to stabilise the joint and will unfortunately be side-lined for up to eight weeks. This makes him unavailable for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“It is an unfortunate and freakish injury, especially because he had made a successful recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained during the series against Sri Lanka. He has had a few injury setbacks in the last year but knowing Anrich’s character, he will be motivated to come back stronger. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

All-rounder Chris Morris has been named to replace Nortje in the squad. The 32-year-old Morris last played an ODI for South Africa in February 2018, but brings with him an ‘X-factor’ appeal as well as depth with the bat.

CSA national selection panel convener Linda Zondi said: “Chris has always been in our plans and is our next best option with the ball,” he explained.

“He has the pace and death-bowling skills which will be vital in the UK, and also gives us that depth as a deadly finisher with the bat. We have had concerns around his injuries and workload capabilities but this is an opportunity for him to make a mark on the biggest stage. Admittedly, the injuries ahead of the tournament have been frustrating but I continue to have confidence that the players we have selected will make the country proud.

“It is unfortunate what has happened to Anrich, he is a talented player with exciting potential. We wish him well on his road to recovery and have no doubt that he will bounce back to fulfil his potential,” he concluded.

