Bloemfontein Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco has said that long-time goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has been released from his contract because of an abusive rant he had at club officials.

Reports have been that Tignyemb has been given his marching orders because he represented players in talks with chairman Max Tshabalala regarding an outstanding bonus and potential strike at the troubled‚ cash-strapped club.

Konco denied this‚ saying while Cameroonian-born Tignyemb‚ who has played more than 300 games for Celtic in 10 seasons at the club‚ had been in talks on behalf of players‚ he was released because he later returned in his own capacity and verbally abused club officials.

“Early yesterday morning Patrick and [midfielder] Lantshene Phalane came to the office and met the chairman and discussed the issues regarding outstanding bonuses.” Konco said.

“At the end of the meeting they said they would come back to the chairman‚ via the team manager‚ on the decision the players had taken.