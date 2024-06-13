Motherwell MMA fighter crowned African bantamweight champ
Jungula sets sights on sought-after SA amateur title in path to pro circuit
Fresh off his win at the African MMA Championships, a young fighter from Motherwell has his sights set on securing one of SA's most sought-after amateur titles before making his professional fighting debut.
After a hard-fought tournament in Windhoek, Namibia, two weeks ago, Sisa Jungula has not taken his foot off the gas and hopes to step back in the ring as soon as possible...
