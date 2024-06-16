Border Bulldogs go down fighting; Ladies whip Queens
Border Bulldogs might have lost their opening First Division Carling Currie Cup clash against Leopards but showed positive signs in their gallant performance as they went down 26-24 at East London Police Park on Saturday afternoon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.