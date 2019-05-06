Will Bholi be crowned a King?
Tough loose forward on wish list for new season
Insiders say the tough forward, who loves to carry the ball, is on a secret Kings wish list of players they want to sign ahead of the new season.
Insiders say the tough forward, who loves to carry the ball, is on a secret Kings wish list of players they want to sign ahead of the new season.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.