Passerby's gruesome find

The partially burnt remains of a man was found in a field in Walmer Township on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of Mzwanele Memeta was found shortly after 7am in Bhabhathane Street.

“The person who discovered the body, recognised the deceased and alerted his brother who then in turn called the police,” she said.

“The deceased [Memeta] suffered several blows to the head with some sort of object and his body was partially burnt.”

Naidu said it was unclear what happened and how the man was killed.

“He was last seen alive on Sunday evening leaving his home in the nearby Songolo Street. but it is unknown where he was going to,” she said.

Memeta's death comes only 12 hours after an unknown man, whose age is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years, was found dead in the Airport Valley area of Walmer Township on Sunday night.

Detectives are still attempting to establish the man’s identity.

The motive behind both murders remains unknown. However, police said the possibility of it being a robbery is unlikely.

Both cases of murder are under investigation.