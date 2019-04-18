'You're only going to see Sundowns' quality when they play against Al Ahly‚' says Bafana coach Baxter

The real quality of Mamelodi Sundowns squad can only be seen when they play against big teams in the African Champions League‚ Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has said.

Sundowns beat Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly 5-1 on aggregate a few days ago and then came crashing down to earth after a 2-0 defeat to Supersport United in the domestic league at Loftus on Wednesday night.

Baxter delivered a comment that perhaps explains why Sundowns suffered a defeat against SuperSport‚ a team they had not lost a league match to since 2013‚ just days after scaling continental heights against one of the biggest teams in the world.