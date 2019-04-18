Kirsten's township cricketers pitch in as Protea's World Cup cheerleaders
Young cricketers from Khayelitsha hope to be cheering on the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup later this year.
The Gary Kirsten Foundation plans to take 13 under-13 players, as well as coaches and administrators, to attend the tournament in the UK in June.
'We want to create an opportunity of a lifetime for kids who love and play the sport with so much of passion," said Kirsten, a former Proteas opening batsman.
"It is a really exciting opportunity. There is going to be a big buzz in the UK during the World Cup and it will be great for the kids to soak it all in."
The trip includes tickets to the Proteas' games against Afghanistan, New Zealand and Pakistan and gives the young team a chance to meet the SA players. The kids will also play against UK schools during their stay.
Kirsten, who won the World Cup as coach of India after hanging up his bat, started the charity in 2014 with the goal of improving sporting infrastructure within township communities in Cape Town, particularly with cricket nets and equipment.
The foundation also hires coaches within each community to teach young players the game of cricket for free.
"I am really excited because, our kids, you don't see them on the street," said parent Sithembele Pitoli. "They are [always] busy with training."
Since 2014, the foundation has provided five schools in Khayelitsha alone with cricket nets, equipment for the players and a coach.
Kirsten hopes the trip will help raise the profile of the organisation. "I want to share the story of the GK Foundation to the international cricketing community, on a platform that could potentially reach millions across the world," he said.
"I believe an international trip of this magnitude will also show youngsters what is possible in life and sport."
A crowdfunding campaign to raise R650,000 for the youngsters' trip has so far reached R175,000.