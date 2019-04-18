Kirsten's township cricketers pitch in as Protea's World Cup cheerleaders

Young cricketers from Khayelitsha hope to be cheering on the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup later this year.

The Gary Kirsten Foundation plans to take 13 under-13 players, as well as coaches and administrators, to attend the tournament in the UK in June.

'We want to create an opportunity of a lifetime for kids who love and play the sport with so much of passion," said Kirsten, a former Proteas opening batsman.

"It is a really exciting opportunity. There is going to be a big buzz in the UK during the World Cup and it will be great for the kids to soak it all in."

The trip includes tickets to the Proteas' games against Afghanistan, New Zealand and Pakistan and gives the young team a chance to meet the SA players. The kids will also play against UK schools during their stay.