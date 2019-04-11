South African rugby needs black coaches to make their mark but significantly‚ they need to be given the right environment and the tools to succeed.

The Eastern Province Elephants weren’t quite in the best playing shape last year. However‚ that was a by-product of the administrative mess that bedevilled the union until recently.

With Chumani Booi now at the coaching helm of the Elephants‚ it’s going to be a matter of patience and perseverance.

He can’t be and shouldn’t be expected to make miracles in his first season.

One has to crawl before they walk and the EP Rugby management should have this in mind in what will be a tricky year for SA Rugby.

Booi‚ a decorated former provincial player and someone who’s made the transition from playing to coaching with relative ease‚ needs to be allowed to make his mistakes and not be hung out to dry.

In an environment where black coaches are few and far between‚ there needs to be an example who’s been invested in and afforded the resources to make the best of their coaching abilities.

It’s often at such levels (SuperSport Challenge and Currie Cup First Division) where coaches really cut their teeth from a technical‚ tactical and man-management perspective.