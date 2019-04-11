Eastern Cape police close in on stock thieves

More than 150 stolen sheep and cattle have been recovered by Eastern Cape police in a series of operations following the theft of livestock which are mostly spirited away from farms in trucks and bakkies after fences have been cut.

Since Sunday morning, police have recovered 140 sheep and 17 cattle across the province.

The busts have prompted the province’s top cop to warn that those convicted of buying and selling stolen animals that they will be jailed.

According to the latest crime figures, 6,217 cases of stock theft were reported in the Eastern Cape between April 2017 and March 2018.

The figures show that this is the highest number of cases in the province since 2014.

The latest incident happened on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth when 17 cattle were stolen from a farm along Mission Road in Greenbushes.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the theft had happened between March 13 and 16.

“The owner spent days searching for the cattle on the farm before realising that they had been stolen,” she said.

“This led to the case being opened and investigations launched.”