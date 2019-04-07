Wrestlemania excitement reaches fever pitch in New York

Wrestlemania fever kicked into high gear here on Sunday as the countdown to the WWE's biggest event of the year continues.

The excitement is unmistakable and it's impossible to escape the WWE's marketing machine to the blockbuster event that will take place in East Rutherford‚ New Jersey‚ at a sold out MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The are several intriguing match-ups on the card but the WWE's decision to feature a women's match as the main event at Wrestlemania for the first time in history has been the main talking point.

All eyes will be on Becky Lynch when she faces Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event in a winner-take-all triple threat match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship and WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

WrestleMania 35 host and wrestler Alexa Bliss says she cannot wait to be part of the historic occasion on Sunday.

"It started way back before the Diva era. It started from the very first match a woman has ever wrestled in until now to show that our women can main event‚" she said.

"Our women can deliver and over-deliver and it's taken every single women to get here and I think that's what is incredible about this moment."