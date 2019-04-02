'This is what football is about' - Epic Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns game
Battle lines were drawn on Monday in the lead-up to the game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as fans got behind their teams.
Both teams are at the top of the Absa premiership log, with Sundowns at number one and Bucs at number two.
But as both teams fiercely defended their goal posts the game ended in a draw.
Both in the stadium and on social media the fast-paced match drew applause from fans, who said that although the game ended in a draw, the two teams had met their match.
Something special is being created in this Orlando Pirates team. Fans just need to be patient. ??#AbsaPrem #SSDiski— Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) April 1, 2019
The tempo of this game ????.— Lux September (@Lux_September) April 1, 2019
This is top entertainment and value for money.... #AbsaPrem
Pirates and Sundowns should play every week against each other #AbsaPrem— Admiral Lungile ???? (@lungism88) April 1, 2019
Full Time— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) April 1, 2019
Pirates 0-0 Sundowns
After an excellent display of football from both sides. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsPirates #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/wLY1mbNgMd
full time. a draw but we still at the top ??? #Sundowns— #BeTheGeneration (@Nothandotlou_) April 1, 2019
This is what football is all about. Lovely atmosphere at Orlando Stadium. Beautiful from both @Masandawana and @orlandopirates fans ?????? #Sundowns #AbsaPrem #pirates pic.twitter.com/zN119gig1P— Buddha (@sbuda_x100) April 1, 2019
In my humble opinion, Ben Motshwari was the man of the match of this #PiratesvSundowns match. #AbsaPrem— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 1, 2019
Shonga— Chadwick Petterson (@chadwickpetters) April 1, 2019
Lorch
Maboe
Zwane
Some serious talent on the pitch tonight. #AbsaPrem