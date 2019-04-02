'This is what football is about' - Epic Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns game

Battle lines were drawn on Monday in the lead-up to the game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as fans got behind their teams.

Both teams are at the top of the Absa premiership log, with Sundowns at number one and Bucs at number two.

But as both teams fiercely defended their goal posts the game ended in a draw.

Both in the stadium and on social media the fast-paced match drew applause from fans, who said that although the game ended in a draw, the two teams had met their match.