Sundowns happy to take point off fired-up Pirates

There was no April-fooling Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Monday, with the Brazilians happy to box clever and take a point in a 0-0 Absa Premiership draw by quelling a firsthalf fire from Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane had said some weeks ago he would happily accept a draw from this game.

A win for the Brazilians could have seen them in a healthy position in the final sprint for the PSL, and Pirates far less so.

But Sundowns could also have conceded the lead to Pirates, the team the Brazilians see as the clearest threat to their title defence.

And when Downs tested the waters with some early dominance, Pirates responded with a hurricane.

So it was no surprise the Pretoria team were more concerned with expertly closing shop, keeping an eye on sneaking a winner, than exposing themselves in the second half.

The Orlando Stadium crackled with anticipation in the 17 minutes the start was delayed.

Once it started, despite the scoreline, the clash was completely worth the wait.

Sundowns gave a warning of their smoothness in just the second minute.

Emiliano Tade allowed the ball to run under his heel for Tebogo Langerman to burst down the left and square, Lebohang Maboe connecting wide at the near post.

Themba Zwane stabbed over after good work from Tade, whose free-kick later almost deceived Wayne Sandilands.

Downs’ prettiness only disturbed a hornet’s nest – Bucs lifted their tempo to a level even Downs could not keep pace with.

Luvuyo Memela ran the Brazilians ragged, including chasing Bon Motshwari’s chip and being fouled by Maboe.

In injury time, Tiyani Mabunda and Anele Ngcongca had to desperately lunge to stop Memela in front of goal.

Sundowns might have been relieved to go to the break at 0-0, though the 2016 African champions are accomplished at managing such situations.

The Brazilians naturally came out slowing the game markedly.

Bucs lost Sandilands after the keeper’s aerial collision with Wayne Arendse, as Siyabonga Mpontshane was introduced in the 68th.

Memela was stretchered off, clutching his thigh after a clash with Hlompho Kekana, and replaced by Kudakwashe Mahachi.

All of which, with Downs closing the spaces far more effectively, frustrated Bucs.

Augustine Mulenga got on the end of Thembinkosi Lorch’s cross from deep, chested down and forced a stop from Denis Onyango.

But, mostly, Bucs’ earlier thunder had been snuffed out.