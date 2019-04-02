Chiefs coach Middendorp says regular shuffling of the team is to keep players on their toes

Ernst Middendorp’s regular reshuffling of his starting line-up not about not having the best team but keeping everyone on their toes.

During last weekend’s victory over Cape Town City in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup‚ the Kaizer Chiefs’ coach’s sprung another surprise in his team selection to provide tactical awareness against the dangerous Benni McCarthy side.

Middendorp had the Malagasy international Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana back for only a second start in the side since his full debut in November against Black Leopards.

That move condemned Willard Katsande to the bench for a game where the Zimbabwean international’s muscle in the middle would ordinarily have been deemed necessary.

Middendorp‚ who remains on course to break the club’s almost four season trophy drought‚ explained that he didn’t need “too much experience” for the game‚ and did not want any of his teams to be too predictable or on “auto pilot”.