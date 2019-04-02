Disgruntled EP cricket clubs want president Donovan May to resign

Reacting to the petition, May said, “When I lobbied for support during my campaign for presidency in 2018, I met with a few clubs in the township areas. There were about four or five members there.

“I made it very clear that should I remain as president [of EP cricket] and should I get elected onto the CSA board, I might have to stand down but only if a resolution that was proposed by a transformation indaba in August last year was passed at the AGM, which needed a 75% majority vote.

“It did not get the 75% majority vote, because an indaba cannot make resolutions to an AGM. Only a board and the President’s Council can make those decisions, so that matter had to been rescinded.

“So my position as EP Cricket president remains as is and my position as a director in CSA remains as is,” May said.

Asked what would happen if their requests were not met, Nondlwana said they would regroup and find a way forward.

“We are hoping and praying that they do attend to it because the challenge with that not happening is that it could hinder the game.

“It states in our grievances that we have no confidence in this current board as it stands, remember. You cannot singularly remove the president alone, because he is a leader within leaders.

“So whatever things we have placed down that are not happening properly in the company, they are all part and parcel of that.

“Which means if his [May] management is not right, they were following that management so to them it was business as usual, everything was fine. Hence, we cannot single out individuals,” Nondlwana said.

“We not asking for something sinister. We are saying we don’t have any confidence in you, we would like to have new blood. Someone who can say this is where we are going and this is how we going to get there. We have no vision as a company, the last time we had that was in 2005, it's almost 14 years later, it’s absurd.”

List of clubs who signed the petition: Motherwell, KwaDwesi, United Brothers, Addo Windies, Magala Hawks, Wells Estate, Walmer, Coega Titans, Kwanobuhle Stars, Mighty Strikers, Eleven Stars, Hankey, Loerie, Koukamma Titans, Humansdorp, Clarkson, Joubertina, Kareedouw, Livvies, Extension United, Helenvale, Windvogel, Schauderville, Northern Cavaliers, Makana Sona, Early Birds, Rainbows