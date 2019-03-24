'Golden Boy' Fuzile ready to shine in Bay bout

Rumble Africa Promotions says it's all systems go for their upcoming tournament which is set to see eight bouts slugged out at the Boxing Legacy Project event to be held at Nongoza Jebe Hall in Port Elizabeth.

On Sunday the promoter alongside its star boxer Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile held a press conference in Port Elizabeth where they detailed their state of readiness. Fuzile, who is meant to have it out with Mexican Boxer Romulo Koasicha, said he was in top shape physically and mentally.

“I have done all the necessary preparations for this tournament. I am in weight, I am in my best fitness form ready to take on the Mexican champion. I am confident that I will come out a winner come April 7,” Fuzile said.

The tournament will also celebrate the life of legendary boxer Mzukisi Skali, a boxer from Uitenhage.

All the boxers will arrive in Port Elizabeth on March 31 to conduct boxing workshops across the townships of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and to get acclimatised.

Nongoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton is expected to be filled to capacity as the tournament will not only entertain boxing fans but also music lovers with Afro pop star Vusi Nova also set to perform.