Stormers rue missed chances as injuries mount

The Stormers were left to rue another missed opportunity when they slumped to a 34-28 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

In a match where the lead changed hands five times‚ the Stormers had their chances to end their lengthy losing streak in New Zealand. In the end came up short due to their own errors and some dubious officiating.

They now head to Auckland to face the Blues with mounting injury and availability issues.

Lock Salmaan Moerat failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) test during the Hurricanes match and is likely to miss the Blues clash.

Flank Pieter-Steph du Toit is set to return to Cape Town as his wife is due to go into labour at any moment while lock Eben Etzebeth still has to pass his final HIA protocol to be cleared to play.