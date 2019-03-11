Boy, 3, dies after being tied up, stoned and rolled down a hill

Two children, aged 7 and 8 years old, stand accused of tormenting a boy aged three on a dumping site in Primrose, Germiston.

According to a preliminary police report, the boys confessed that on Sunday afternoon, they assaulted the toddler with stones, tied him up with a rope and pushed him down the mountain-like slide to the bottom.

When they slid down too, they noticed that he had a cut on his head.

They tried waking him up, but he never responded.

They left him there.

The circumstances are unclear at this stage. Police say they are searching for witnesses and are currently tracing an alleged suspect.