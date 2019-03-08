Boxing SA’s reigning 2017 promoter of the year award winner Ayanda Matiti says he really does not understand the obsession over Ali “Rush Hour” Funeka’s age‚ which has attracted more attention than the fighter’s trade and abilities as a boxer.

Matiti – a former professional boxer – was responding to a question over whether he really believes that Funeka – who turns 41 on March 23 – still has what it takes as a fighter.

Matiti has matched him with a 20-year-old rookie Uyanda “Big Bear” Nogogo. Their bout will form part of Matiti’s tournament to take place at Orient Theatre on Sunday‚ March 17.

For the record‚ Funeka‚ the rangy boxer from Mdantsane‚ is one of the accomplished fighters from this country.

He has held the SA junior lightweight‚ WBC International lightweight‚ WBF junior welterweight‚ and IBO and WBO Africa welterweight titles.