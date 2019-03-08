Garbage piles up in East London informal settlement

The streets beside Cambridge informal settlement in East London are lined with rubbish. Residents say the municipality has not collected the garbage for three weeks and they have received no explanation.

Ward councillor Rogers Relu said the problem is across Buffalo City Metro Municipality (BCMM).

In the phase 1 section of Cambridge, community members said they had burnt piles of rubbish, but it was still piling up.

Resident Ntombizine Xaba said, “Our children play next to this garbage. And we also have people selling food not far from here.”

Xaba said the problem started early this year when municipal garbage collectors said that they would only take away garbage in bags and would leave the rest behind. But the municipality also stopped supplying black bags to residents.

“Where do they think we are going to get the garbage bags? They used to deliver them when they came to collect the rubbish,” said Xaba.