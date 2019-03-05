Safa boss responds to Pitso Mosimane's criticism

The SA Football Association (Safa) have approached soccer’s global ruling body Fifa to begin creating international dates for major junior competitions.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul said this could be the crucial next step in the Fifa international date system‚ which currently guarantees that clubs have to release players to national teams for major qualifying games and tournaments scheduled on those dates.

Paul was responding to a warning last week made by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to Safa to get their junior national teams in order.

Mosimane was congratulating Safa on hiring Sundowns’ reserve team coach David Notoane as SA Under-23 coach‚ but questioned the lateness of the appointment‚ three weeks before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

He pointed out that the U-23 team of Morocco – where Mosimane was completing a section of his Caf Pro Licence qualification last week – had been in camp for weeks.