Kyle Buckingham determined to retain Ironman crown

Defending champion wants to be in his best shape when he takes to the line in April

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth triathlete Kyle Buckingham is hard at work honing his skills as he enters the final five-week push before he defends his Ironman African Championships title on home soil. Buckingham, who claimed the title in magnificent fashion at Hobie Beach last year, will be hoping his hours of training will have paid off come April 7.

