Faf du Plessis cannot hide disappointment at Duanne Olivier's Kolpak deal

South Africa’s focus may have shifted back to the white-ball‚ 50-over format with the World Cup in mind but the Duanne Olivier-Kolpak matter won’t blow over very quickly.

SA’s captain Faf du Plessis understands the reasoning behind Olivier’s departure but also struggled to hide his disappointment with the abrupt exit.

“It’s the timing that disappoints me the most. It reminds me of the Kyle Abbott matter some two to three years ago‚” Du Plessis said.

“I care for the players so when you see them earn their spot in the team‚ you want them to run with it for a while and get the best out of themselves from an international perspective because I want guys to be the best they can be from an international view.