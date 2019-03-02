Orlando Pirates have an “ethical obligation” not to rush goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo into first team action at Absa Premiership level‚ Bucs’ coach Milutin Sredojevic has said.

The third-placed Buccaneers meet 10th-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday night.

As Pirates have battled through their usual rotation of goal-minders this season trying to find a consistent performer between the posts‚ Khuzwayo’s absence has been notable.

Currently Wayne Sandilands has been earning an extended run.

And given some of the former Mamelodi Sundowns man’s well-documented previous struggles with costly errors being given a chance back in the first team‚ it would seem in Pirates’ interest to continue giving Sandilands game time.

But the talented Khuzwayo – who signed from Kaizer Chiefs in the off-season but spent the first half of the season ruled out due to ankle surgery – has not even featured on the bench for Bucs.

This despite him having played at least five games for Pirates’ Multichoice Diski Challenge reserve league team since January.

Sredojevic said Pirates want to be certain of Khuzwayo’s readiness at the step-up PSL level before he gets integrated into the first team.

“We can say that he is an integral part of the team. He is a wonderful gentlemen‚ because all of us love him and his personality‚ and his character of a good ‘atmosphere-making’ player‚” Sredojevic said.