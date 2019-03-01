The economic pinch has forced SA Rugby to make the decision to close its world-class Springbok Experience museum situated at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.

The sport’s governing body made the announcement on Friday.

Pressure from provincial unions to redirect the budget spent on the facility to their coffers instead‚ eventually prevailed and SA Rugby reluctantly made the decision.

A search for a private sponsor to fund the museum also proved fruitless while national government would also not save it.

“This has been a very painful decision to take but we have had to bow to economic reality‚” said Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby.

“The museum achieved what we set out to do‚ by providing a world class experience for visitors while telling for the first time the ‘hidden’ story of black rugby to a national and global audience.

“We have won accolades on an annual basis and have had 200‚000 visitors in the past five years‚ who have been blown away both by the story we have told and the way it has been told.