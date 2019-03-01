Qeshile scores maiden ton as Warriors edge Highveld Lions
Eastern Cape franchise remain top of the log with seven-run win
Qeshile cracked a superb unbeaten 121 off 105 balls, featuring 13 boundaries and three sixes and shared in a Warriors record fifth-wicket partnership of 160 with Colin Ackermann as they set the visitors 310 to win.
